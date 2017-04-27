Memory module maker Apacer reports increased earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Memory module maker Apacer Technology has reported net profits of NT$107 million (US$3.552 million) for the first quarter of 2017, up 4.9% on quarter and 17.6% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$1.06 compared to NT$0.93 a quarter earlier and NT$0.60 a year ago.

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter reached NT$2.165 billion, increasing 10.1% sequentially and 44.4% from a year earlier.

Apacer is expected to see its sales continue moving upward in the second quarter due to seasonal demand for industrial memory module products and rising prices of DRAM and NAND flash chips, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.45 to finish at NT$39.65 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 27 session.