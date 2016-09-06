Phison posts record August revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 6 September 2016]

Taiwan-based Phison Electronics, which supplies controller solutions for memory devices, has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$4.45 billion (US$141.8 million) for August 2016.

Phison's revenues for August represented increases of 17.3% sequentially and 37.8% on year.

Phison also disclosed operating income and pre-tax profits for August came to NT$610 million and NT$592.3 million. For the first eight months of 2016, operating profits and pre-tax profits totaled NT$3.16 billion and NT$3.33 billion.

In addition, Phison said it has restated earnings for the last seven years (2009-2015) and the first half of 2016 at the request of Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC); revised net income, net income per share and shareholders' equity for each quarter remain unchanged.

Phison is accused of hiding transactions with subsidiary Ostek and two other offshore subsidiaries, which are wholly-owned and controlled by company chairman Khein Seng Pua, and is therefore being investigated for possible misrepresentations in the company's financial statements since 2009.