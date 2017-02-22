Memory module maker Apacer to hand out cash dividend of NT$2.40 for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Memory module maker Apacer Technology plans to deal out dividends of NT$2.40 in cash for 2016, the company's highest in 10 years.

Apacer has yet to announce its net earnings for all of 2016. The company posted net profits of NT$247 million (US$8.02 million) or NT$1.81 for the first three quarters of 2016.

Analysts expect Apacer to post an EPS of NT$2.70-2.80 for 2016 thanks to its higher-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter, during which revenues totaled NT$1.967 billion, up 13.3% on quarter.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.30 to close at NT$36.65 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 22 session.