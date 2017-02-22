Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:53 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
Memory module maker Apacer to hand out cash dividend of NT$2.40 for 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Memory module maker Apacer Technology plans to deal out dividends of NT$2.40 in cash for 2016, the company's highest in 10 years.

Apacer has yet to announce its net earnings for all of 2016. The company posted net profits of NT$247 million (US$8.02 million) or NT$1.81 for the first three quarters of 2016.

Analysts expect Apacer to post an EPS of NT$2.70-2.80 for 2016 thanks to its higher-than-expected sales in the fourth quarter, during which revenues totaled NT$1.967 billion, up 13.3% on quarter.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.30 to close at NT$36.65 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 22 session.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link