Chicony Power reports increased earnings for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has reported net profits of NT$1.62 billion (US$52.286 million) for 2016, increasing 16.2% from a year earlier.

EPS for 2016 stood at NT$3.71 compared to NT$3.22 of a year earlier. Based on its earnings, the company plans to distribute dividends of NT$2.80 for 2016, including NT$2.75 in cash and NT$0.05 in shares.

Sales of power supply products for cloud, smart home and gaming machine applications accounted for 60% of the company's total revenues in 2016, during which revenues totaled NT$27.419 billion, up 3.4% on year.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.05 to finish at NT$48.55 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 6 session.