Taiwan supply chain makers to benefit from release of PS4 Neo, PS4 Slim, says paper

EDN, August 25; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 25 August 2016]

Taiwan-based makers in Sony's PlayStation supply chain, particularly lens maker Kinko Optical and ODMs Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron, will benefit significantly from the planned debut of PS4 Neo and PS4 Slim scheduled on September 7 in New York.

Demand for camera lenses from Kinko, the sole lens supplier for PS4 consoles, is expected to triple in 2016 as it needs more lenses to enable VR (virtual reality) games on PS4 devices, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Chicony Power Technology, a major supplier of power supply devices for the new PS4 consoles, is expected to see its revenues grow by a double-digit rate in the third quarter on increasing shipments to Sony, the paper added.

Foxconn and Pegatron, the two ODMs responsible for assembly of the consoles, will also see their revenues moving upward in the second half of 2016, noted the paper.

Shipments of PS4 consoles are expected to reach 22.5 million units in 2016 and further increase to 27.7 million units in 2016, EDN said, citing sources from securities investment houses.

The paper also estimated Sony to ship about 10 million units of PS VR within one year through the fourth quarter of 2017.