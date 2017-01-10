Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 17:33 (GMT+8)
Chicony Power reports flat performance for December, but looks to strong sales in 2017
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Power supply maker Chicony Power Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.486 billion (US$77.7 million) for December, slipping 12.34% on month and 3.11% on year.

However, the company saw its revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 grow 4.1% sequentially to a record high of NT$8.017 billion. For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$27.402 billion, rising 3.33% from a year earlier.

The rising popularity of smart household products, gaming notebooks, related cloud devices and drones serves as a growth driver for Chicony Power in 2016, according to industry sources.

Chicony will be able to maintain its growth momentum in 2017 as demand from the smart household, IoT, gaming notebook and artificial intelligent (AI) sectors will continue to expand this year, said the sources.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.10 to finish at NT$47.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 9 session.

