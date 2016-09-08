TSMC looks to nearly 10% revenue growth in 2016, says co-CEO

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to enjoy a nearly 10% revenue increase in 2016, according to company co-CEO Mark Liu.

Despite customer inventory adjustments that could take place in the fourth quarter, TSMC's sales for the quarter will still outperform those for the third quarter, said Liu on the sideline of the ongoing SEMICON Taiwan 2016.

Smartphone demand was affected negatively by macroeconomic factors in the first half of 2016, but TSMC has seen restored demand from its smartphone chip clients in the second half of the year, Liu indicated.

TSMC previously estimated its 2016 revenues would grow 5-10%. The foundry now expects to meet the high end of the growth guidance, Liu said.

Liu delivered a speech at the CEO Forum of SEMICON Taiwan 2016. Liu in his speech remarked that the foundry industry growth will be driven by the markets for smartphones, HPC, automotive and IoT. Besides, apps like Pokemon G will require more silicon chips used in mobile devices that will be another growth driver in the future, Liu said.

Mark Liu, co-CEO for TSMC

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2016