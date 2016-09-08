Taipei, Thursday, September 8, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
TSMC looks to nearly 10% revenue growth in 2016, says co-CEO
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to enjoy a nearly 10% revenue increase in 2016, according to company co-CEO Mark Liu.

Despite customer inventory adjustments that could take place in the fourth quarter, TSMC's sales for the quarter will still outperform those for the third quarter, said Liu on the sideline of the ongoing SEMICON Taiwan 2016.

Smartphone demand was affected negatively by macroeconomic factors in the first half of 2016, but TSMC has seen restored demand from its smartphone chip clients in the second half of the year, Liu indicated.

TSMC previously estimated its 2016 revenues would grow 5-10%. The foundry now expects to meet the high end of the growth guidance, Liu said.

Liu delivered a speech at the CEO Forum of SEMICON Taiwan 2016. Liu in his speech remarked that the foundry industry growth will be driven by the markets for smartphones, HPC, automotive and IoT. Besides, apps like Pokemon G will require more silicon chips used in mobile devices that will be another growth driver in the future, Liu said.

Mark Liu of TSMC

Mark Liu, co-CEO for TSMC
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2016

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link