TSMC reports record August revenues

Consolidated revenues at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) increased 23.5% sequentially and 40.7% from a year ago to NT$94.31 billion (US$3 billion) in August 2016, according to the foundry chipmaker.
TSMC's August revenues were also the highest monthly level in the company's history. Revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$596.01 billion, rising 3.6% from a year earlier.
TSMC estimated previously that consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2016 would be between NT$254 billion and NT$257 billion, which would represent sequential growth of 14.5-16%.
Fellow company United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.93 billion for August 2016, up 3.5% on month and 6.1% on year. UMC's cumulative 2016 revenues through August came to NT$96.83 billion, down 3.7% from a year ago.
UMC said previously that its wafer shipments would increase 2-3% sequentially in the third quarter, with ASP staying flat on quarter.
Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its August revenues reach a 17-month high of NT$2.23 billion. Revenues for August 2016 represented increases of 31.9% on year and 2.7% sequentially, and revenues for the first eight months of the year increased 6.3% from a year earlier to NT$17.09 billion.
VIS estimated third-quarter revenues at NT$6.25-6.55 billion compared with NT$6.46 billion in the prior quarter.
TSMC, UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)
Month
UMC
TSMC
VIS
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Aug-16
|
12,933
|
6.1%
|
|
2,234
|
31.9%
|
Jul-16
|
12,495
|
(1.6%)
|
76,392
|
(5.6%)
|
2,175
|
18.6%
|
Jun-16
|
13,527
|
12.2%
|
81,391
|
35.8%
|
2,108
|
8.9%
|
May-16
|
12,705
|
(1.8%)
|
73,576
|
4.9%
|
2,209
|
7.6%
|
Apr-16
|
10,764
|
(17.3%)
|
66,843
|
(11.3%)
|
2,146
|
(0.5%)
|
Mar-16
|
12,919
|
1.6%
|
73,089
|
1.1%
|
2,181
|
(5.3%)
|
Feb-16
|
9,478
|
(21.4%)
|
59,551
|
(4.9%)
|
2,022
|
0.8%
|
Jan-16
|
12,007
|
(6.8%)
|
70,855
|
(18.7%)
|
2,012
|
(3.7%)
|
Dec-15
|
10,673
|
(12.6%)
|
58,347
|
(16.1%)
|
1,800
|
(21.5%)
|
Nov-15
|
11,117
|
(3.6%)
|
63,428
|
(12.2%)
|
1,785
|
(9.5%)
|
Oct-15
|
12,059
|
(10.7%)
|
81,743
|
1.3%
|
1,897
|
(11.8%)
|
Sep-15
|
10,425
|
(14.9%)
|
64,514
|
(13.8%)
|
1,768
|
(14.2%)
|
Aug-15
|
12,191
|
6.8%
|
67,038
|
(3.2%)
|
1,694
|
(17.5%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016