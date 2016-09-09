TSMC reports record August revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

Consolidated revenues at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) increased 23.5% sequentially and 40.7% from a year ago to NT$94.31 billion (US$3 billion) in August 2016, according to the foundry chipmaker.

TSMC's August revenues were also the highest monthly level in the company's history. Revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$596.01 billion, rising 3.6% from a year earlier.

TSMC estimated previously that consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2016 would be between NT$254 billion and NT$257 billion, which would represent sequential growth of 14.5-16%.

Fellow company United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.93 billion for August 2016, up 3.5% on month and 6.1% on year. UMC's cumulative 2016 revenues through August came to NT$96.83 billion, down 3.7% from a year ago.

UMC said previously that its wafer shipments would increase 2-3% sequentially in the third quarter, with ASP staying flat on quarter.

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its August revenues reach a 17-month high of NT$2.23 billion. Revenues for August 2016 represented increases of 31.9% on year and 2.7% sequentially, and revenues for the first eight months of the year increased 6.3% from a year earlier to NT$17.09 billion.

VIS estimated third-quarter revenues at NT$6.25-6.55 billion compared with NT$6.46 billion in the prior quarter.

TSMC, UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m) Month UMC TSMC VIS Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Aug-16 12,933 6.1% 2,234 31.9% Jul-16 12,495 (1.6%) 76,392 (5.6%) 2,175 18.6% Jun-16 13,527 12.2% 81,391 35.8% 2,108 8.9% May-16 12,705 (1.8%) 73,576 4.9% 2,209 7.6% Apr-16 10,764 (17.3%) 66,843 (11.3%) 2,146 (0.5%) Mar-16 12,919 1.6% 73,089 1.1% 2,181 (5.3%) Feb-16 9,478 (21.4%) 59,551 (4.9%) 2,022 0.8% Jan-16 12,007 (6.8%) 70,855 (18.7%) 2,012 (3.7%) Dec-15 10,673 (12.6%) 58,347 (16.1%) 1,800 (21.5%) Nov-15 11,117 (3.6%) 63,428 (12.2%) 1,785 (9.5%) Oct-15 12,059 (10.7%) 81,743 1.3% 1,897 (11.8%) Sep-15 10,425 (14.9%) 64,514 (13.8%) 1,768 (14.2%) Aug-15 12,191 6.8% 67,038 (3.2%) 1,694 (17.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016