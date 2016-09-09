Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
TSMC reports record August revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

Consolidated revenues at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) increased 23.5% sequentially and 40.7% from a year ago to NT$94.31 billion (US$3 billion) in August 2016, according to the foundry chipmaker.

TSMC's August revenues were also the highest monthly level in the company's history. Revenues for the first eight months of 2016 totaled NT$596.01 billion, rising 3.6% from a year earlier.

TSMC estimated previously that consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2016 would be between NT$254 billion and NT$257 billion, which would represent sequential growth of 14.5-16%.

Fellow company United Microelectronics (UMC) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.93 billion for August 2016, up 3.5% on month and 6.1% on year. UMC's cumulative 2016 revenues through August came to NT$96.83 billion, down 3.7% from a year ago.

UMC said previously that its wafer shipments would increase 2-3% sequentially in the third quarter, with ASP staying flat on quarter.

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) saw its August revenues reach a 17-month high of NT$2.23 billion. Revenues for August 2016 represented increases of 31.9% on year and 2.7% sequentially, and revenues for the first eight months of the year increased 6.3% from a year earlier to NT$17.09 billion.

VIS estimated third-quarter revenues at NT$6.25-6.55 billion compared with NT$6.46 billion in the prior quarter.

TSMC, UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2015 - Aug 2016 (NT$m)

Month

UMC

TSMC

VIS

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Aug-16

12,933

6.1%

 

  

2,234

31.9%

Jul-16

12,495

(1.6%)

76,392

(5.6%)

2,175

18.6%

Jun-16

13,527

12.2%

81,391

35.8%

2,108

8.9%

May-16

12,705

(1.8%)

73,576

4.9%

2,209

7.6%

Apr-16

10,764

(17.3%)

66,843

(11.3%)

2,146

(0.5%)

Mar-16

12,919

1.6%

73,089

1.1%

2,181

(5.3%)

Feb-16

9,478

(21.4%)

59,551

(4.9%)

2,022

0.8%

Jan-16

12,007

(6.8%)

70,855

(18.7%)

2,012

(3.7%)

Dec-15

10,673

(12.6%)

58,347

(16.1%)

1,800

(21.5%)

Nov-15

11,117

(3.6%)

63,428

(12.2%)

1,785

(9.5%)

Oct-15

12,059

(10.7%)

81,743

1.3%

1,897

(11.8%)

Sep-15

10,425

(14.9%)

64,514

(13.8%)

1,768

(14.2%)

Aug-15

12,191

6.8%

67,038

(3.2%)

1,694

(17.5%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

