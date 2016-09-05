Taipei, Monday, September 5, 2016 12:51 (GMT+8)
Foundry capacity utilization to drop in 4Q16
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

TSMC and other pure-play foundries will see their capacity utilization to fall in the fourth quarter of 2016, with second-tier foundry players under pressure to fill their capacity, according to industry sources.

Several foundry chipmakers have started to implement discount strategies to lure in more business, said the sources.

Meanwhile, fabless IC firms are expected to lose bargaining power in price negotiations with their downstream clients later in 2016, which could lead to a price war among the chipmakers, the sources indicated. Many IC design houses will see their gross margins under downward pressure in the fourth quarter of 2016, the sources said.

United Microelectronics (UMC) has given a less-optimistic outlook for its operations during the third quarter of 2016, when the IC foundry expects its capacity utilization rate to slip to 84-86% from 89% in the second quarter. UMC predicted its wafer shipments will register growth of only 2-3% sequentially in the third quarter.

MediaTek saw its gross margin reach a record low of 35.2% in the second quarter of 2016, despite higher revenues and profits. The fabless firm expects its gross margin for all of 2016 to be in the range of 35% to 38%, though revenues will grow 25% on year.

