Fab equipment spending trending upwards in 2016 and 2017, says SEMI

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

SEMI has published an August update of its world fab forecast report, which shows increased equipment spending, reaching 4.1% on-year in 2016 and 10.6% in 2017.

The largest growth drivers for the industry are mobile devices (including devices using SSDs), automotive, and soon anticipated to be IoT, with these applications frequently requiring 3D NAND and logic 10nm/7nm, SEMI said.

The SEMI report indicates that the two industry segments leading to the biggest increase in the second half of 2016 are Foundry (29%) and Memory (21%). Growth in the memory segment is driven by a significant increase in 3D NAND spending in 2016. Comparing 2016 to 2017, the foundry market growth remains steady, with a 14% increase in 2016 and 13% in 2017.

Comparing spending by region in 2016, SE Asia shows the largest growth with 157% in 2016, driven mainly by 3D NAND, SEMI indicated. China, in second place for overall spending, shows 64% growth for 2016 primarily due to 3D NAND by non-China based companies, closely followed by foundry companies. Although the largest spenders in China currently are overseas device companies, China-based chipmakers are starting to pick up investment activity, SEMI said.

By contrast, the largest growth rate in 2017 is in Europe/Mideast with about 60%, which is mainly due to ramping of 10nm facilities, SEMI noted. Korea is in second place for total spending, mainly driven by Samsung's investment in DRAM and flash. Japan in third place driven by Flash Alliance (3D NAND), a joint-venture between Toshiba and SanDisk.

SEMI: Fab equipment* spending by region, August 2016 (US$m) 2015 2016(e) 2017(f) Change 2016 Change 2017 Americas 5,031 4,714 5,041 (6.3%) 6.9% China 4,787 7,869 7,422 64.4% (5.7%) Europe & Mideast 2,104 1,530 2,446 (27.3%) 59.9% Japan 5,402 4,496 5,059 (16.8%) 12.5% Korea 8,083 6,797 9,127 (15.9%) 34.3% SE Asia 1,079 2,778 2,746 157.5% (1.2%) Taiwan 9,505 9,268 9,584 (2.5%) 3.4% Total 35,991 37,452 41,424 4.1% 10.6%

*Front-end facilities new & used (including discretes & LED)

Source: SEMI, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016