Philips promoting healthcare business at IFA Global Press Conference 2017

Sammi Huang, Lisbon; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2017 organizers Gfu and Messe Berlin hosted IFA Global Press Conference 2017 from April 20-23 in Lisbon, Portugal and invited companies including Royal Philips Electronics of the Netherlands (Philips) to provide keynotes about its healthcare products and platforms.

In addition to healthcare, Philips is also optimistic about the business opportunities in Internet of Things (IoT) applications as well as small consumer electronics products including LED lighting, air purifier, cosmetic devices, coffee machine, cleaning robot, vacuum cleaners, tooth care products and kitchenware.