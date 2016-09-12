Mangoldt begins operation at reactor factory in Taiwan

Rebecca Kuo, Kaohsiung; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Germany-based reactor maker Hans von Mangoldt has started operation at its new factory and branch office in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The factory is estimated to be able to supply 24,000 reactors every year initially, but the volume is expected to reach 40,000 units after five years, according to the company.

Mangoldt is a major iron-core reactor supplier worldwide. The company also supplies its reactors to first-tier companies such as Siemens, Schneider and ABB.

The factory in Taiwan is Mangoldt's first manufacturing site in the Pan Asia Pacific area and will be used mainly for making own-brand reactors. The factory started pilot production in August.

Mangoldt's factory in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, September 2016