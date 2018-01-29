IBM to enhance private cloud business in Taiwan in 2018

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IBM will step up promoting its Cloud Private software platform in Taiwan in 2018 to help enterprise customers in the country better access microservice architectures to create new business values, according to Mars Hsu, president of cloud computing business at IBM Taiwan.

Hsu said the IBM Cloud Private, launched in November 2017, is built on Kubernetes-based container architecture, an open source software package, allowing enterprises to run applications and store critical data in an on-premise, private cloud environment.

He said as AI (artificial intelligence) and cloud big data will remain the focus of attention from the industrial sector, his company will move to help enterprise customers in Taiwan manage diverse resources including virtualized platforms, bare systems, containers and microservice platforms for more flexible applications to maximize business values through IBM Private Modular Cloud and IBM Data Science Experience, an interactive cloud-based environment for data scientists to use multiple tools to activate their insights.

Hsu cited research statistics as indicating that private clouds are increasingly deployed by private enterprises, with the ratio of workloads processed through private clouds by large-size enterprises expected to double to 46% in 2018. In line with the trend, the firm's enterprise-centered IBM Cloud Private will integrate the IaaS (infrastructure as a service) and PaaS (platform as a service) functions and maintain the same application programming interface (API) as seen in public clouds, to allow flexible workload management by data centers of enterprise customers.

In Taiwan, IBM remains a leading cloud service provider to financial businesses, Hsu said, adding that Taiwan banking institutions, however, are still quite conservative in cloud deployment, mostly staying on the IT level. The only exception is O-Bank, a commercial bank converted in January 2017 from its predecessor Industrial Bank of Taiwan, and it has taken the lead to incorporate cloud services into its core businesses through the assistance of IBM. This will help the company develop cloud business opportunities from the banking industry in Taiwan, according to Hsu.

