PAT to cooperate with IBM Taiwan for new cloud system
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

Taiwan-based automated plating equipment maker Process Advance Technology (PAT) has announced it will work with IBM Taiwan to establish a HANA on IBM Cloud system.

To enhance its differentiation, PAT has been developing and releasing equipment using latest manufacturing processes and has also been adopting Industry 4.0 concepts at its plants in Taiwan and China, as well as implementing SAP's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to improve management.

With IBM Taiwan's assistance, PAT was able to significantly cut down the time needed to establish a HANA system, down from more than two months to only five days, and instead of building the system on site, establishing the system on IBM Cloud will also save PAT at least 10% of total cost of ownership (TCO) in three years.

Because of the HANA on IBM Cloud system's stable performance and savings in TCO, PAT is planning to adopt the same system for its other plants and will also use IBM's cloud computing datacenter in Tokyo, Japan to conduct cross-region support and backup systems.

