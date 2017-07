IBM Taiwan names new general manager

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

IBM has appointed Lisa Kao as general manager for its Taiwan branch office, replacing Jennifer Hwang who is retiring at the end of July.

Kao will be responsible for handling IBM Taiwan's sales, marketing, R&D and purchasing.

Kao was formerly general manager of IBM Greater China's Hardware System business units.

