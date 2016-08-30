Smartphone vendors likely to follow Samsung to adopt IR LED-based iris recognition

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 August 2016]

Samsung Electronics took the initiative to adopt iris recognition based on infrared LEDs for its flagship Galaxy Note 7 and other smartphone vendors, especially China-based ones, are watching the market response with an eye to following suit, according to Taiwan-based LED makers.

While Germany-based Osram Licht AG currently dominates global supply of IR LED chips used in iris recognition, China- and Taiwan-based LED chip makers are poised to have products in certification as soon as the fourth quarter of 2016, the sources said.

In addition to iris recognition, IR LED chips can be used for facial recognition and biometric sensing such as physiological measurement functions in smart wearables, the sources indicated, therefore, China- and Taiwan-based LED chip makers expect demand for IR chips to take off in 2017.

IR LED chips are produced using MOCVD sets to produce AlGaInP LED chips, the sources said. Currently, prices for IR LED chips are about five times those of blue-light LEDs, the sources noted.

Taiwan-based LED chip maker Epistar has AlGaInP MOCVD sets taking up one-sixth of all MOCVD sets and a revenue proportion of 25-30% currently, the company indicated. Epistar has cooperated with Taiwan-based IC design houses to offer iris-recognition sensor modules, with shipments to begin in the second half of 2016, the company noted. IR LED chips account for about 10% of AlGaInP LED chips at present and the proportion is expected to rise to 30% in 2018, Epistar indicated.