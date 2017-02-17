Taipei, Saturday, February 18, 2017 06:56 (GMT+8)
Philips Lighting boosting CityTouch
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 February 2017]

Philips Lighting Holding has been promoting CityTouch, an in-house-developed software management system for managing, monitoring and maintaining connected street lighting systems, since 2012 and has set up CityTouch platforms in more than 530 areas in 33 countries, according to president Eric Yu for Philips Lighting Taiwan.

Los Angeles completed a CityTouch platform in 2016, resulting in 70% reduction in power cost for street lighting, Yu said. Indonesia has adopted more than 90,000 smart connected street lamps and CityTouch. In Taiwan, although LED street lamps are quite popular, almost none of them are smart connected mainly due to local governments' limited budgets.

In addition to management, monitoring and maintenance of connected street lighting systems, CityTouch, by virtue of wide spatial distribution of such lights, can collect much data for Big Data analysis to help local governments in security control, traffic management and energy saving, Yu noted.

In comparison with street lighting, residential use of smart connected lighting will grow much slower mainly because consumers are sensitive to pricing, Yu indicated.

Philips Lighting will participate in Smart City Summit and Expo 2017 in Taipei during February 21-24.

Philips Lighting Taiwan president Eric Yu

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, February 2017

