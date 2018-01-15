Synnex December revenues up on year

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.463 billion (US$1.18 billion) for December, decreasing 8.36% sequentially but increasing 8.59% on year.

The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$106.639 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, the highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 6.23% sequentially and 17.65% on year.

Consolidated revenues for 2017 stood at NT$364.261 billion, rising 6.29% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Dec 2017 (NT$b) Category Dec 2017 2017 Y/Y IT and related 21.31 204.6 6.3% Telecom 2.13 20.0 (5.5%) IC components 8.58 103.7 12.3% Consumer electronics and others 3.44 36.1 (0.4%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018