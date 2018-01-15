Synnex December revenues up on year

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.463 billion (US$1.18 billion) for December, decreasing 8.36% sequentially but increasing 8.59% on year.
The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$106.639 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, the highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 6.23% sequentially and 17.65% on year.
Consolidated revenues for 2017 stood at NT$364.261 billion, rising 6.29% on year, Synnex indicated.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Dec 2017 (NT$b)
Category
Dec 2017
2017
Y/Y
IT and related
21.31
204.6
6.3%
Telecom
2.13
20.0
(5.5%)
IC components
8.58
103.7
12.3%
Consumer electronics and others
3.44
36.1
(0.4%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018