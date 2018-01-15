IT + CE
Synnex December revenues up on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 15 January 2018

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$35.463 billion (US$1.18 billion) for December, decreasing 8.36% sequentially but increasing 8.59% on year.

The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$106.639 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, the highest-ever quarterly level with growth of 6.23% sequentially and 17.65% on year.

Consolidated revenues for 2017 stood at NT$364.261 billion, rising 6.29% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Dec 2017 (NT$b)

Category

Dec 2017

2017

Y/Y

IT and related

21.31

204.6

6.3%

Telecom

2.13

20.0

(5.5%)

IC components

8.58

103.7

12.3%

Consumer electronics and others

3.44

36.1

(0.4%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

