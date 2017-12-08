Synnex November revenues hit record high

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$38.7 billion (US$1.28 billion) for November, hitting monthly record and increasing 15.98% on month and 27.78% on year.

Consolidated revenues for the January-November period stood at NT$329.01 billion, rising 6.12% on year.

Synnex Technology: Breakdown of consolidated revenues by product category, November 2017 (NT$b) Product category Amount January-November amount Y/Y IT and related 20.88 183.3 6.1% Telecom 2.36 17.9 (15.3%) IC components 11.05 95.1 11.4% Consumer electronics and others 4.40 32.7 (0.9%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017