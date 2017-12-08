Synnex November revenues hit record high

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$38.7 billion (US$1.28 billion) for November, hitting monthly record and increasing 15.98% on month and 27.78% on year.
Consolidated revenues for the January-November period stood at NT$329.01 billion, rising 6.12% on year.
|
Synnex Technology: Breakdown of consolidated revenues by product category, November 2017 (NT$b)
|
Product category
|
Amount
|
January-November amount
|
Y/Y
|
IT and related
|
20.88
|
183.3
|
6.1%
|
Telecom
|
2.36
|
17.9
|
(15.3%)
|
IC components
|
11.05
|
95.1
|
11.4%
|
Consumer electronics and others
|
4.40
|
32.7
|
(0.9%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017