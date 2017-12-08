Taipei, Friday, December 8, 2017 20:13 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
15°C
Synnex November revenues hit record high
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 December 2017]

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$38.7 billion (US$1.28 billion) for November, hitting monthly record and increasing 15.98% on month and 27.78% on year.

Consolidated revenues for the January-November period stood at NT$329.01 billion, rising 6.12% on year.

Synnex Technology: Breakdown of consolidated revenues by product category, November 2017 (NT$b)

Product category

Amount

January-November amount

Y/Y

IT and related

20.88

183.3

6.1%

Telecom

2.36

17.9

(15.3%)

IC components

11.05

95.1

11.4%

Consumer electronics and others

4.40

32.7

(0.9%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link