Synnex applies AI to logistics operation in China, says paper

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has applied AI (artificial intelligence) technology to operation of its logistics centers in China, Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News cited company president Evans Tu as indicating.

Synnex applies AI technology to optimal warehousing, that is, for each product item, to determine the optimal volume to be placed in each logistics center and allocate inventory volumes.

In China, Synnex has set up 32 logistics centers and 55 service centers.