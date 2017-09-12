Synnex obtains 47% stake in Vietnam ICT channel distributor

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Taiwan-based Synnex Technology International has announced the acquisition of a 47% stake in FPT Trading Company, the largest channel distributor of IT and communication (ICT) products in the Vietnam market.

The Taiwan-based Synnex acquired FPT Trading's shares from its parent company, FPT Joint Stock, and subscribed to new shares FPT Trading issued for VND792.729 billion (US$34.89 million).

After the acquisition, FPT Trading will be renamed as Synnex FPT Distribution.

Vietnam is one of the fastest growing emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region, and there is considerable room for growth in demand for ICT products there, Synnex indicated. FPT Trading is a Vietnam sales agent for many international vendors including Cisco Systems, Apple, Asustek, IBM, Lenovo, Seiko Epson, Autodesk and Oracle.