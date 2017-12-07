AI, IoT to greatly benefit Taiwan ICT sector, says TCA chair

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Taiwan information and communication technology (ICT) industry has no reason to show pessimism about its future prospect, as such new tech applications as AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), and smart cities will be extended to all the industrial and commercial fields in the near future and generate tremendous business opportunities, according to Tung Tzu-hsien, chairman of Taipei Computer Association (TCA).

Tung told Digitimes in an interview held after opening of the IT Month on December 6 at Exhibition Hall 1, Taipei World Trade Center that with robust industrial chains, Taiwan's ICT sector will play an important role in the new tech applications and stand to benefit from the ensuing huge business opportunities.

Tung said unlike the winners-take-all scenario seen in the mobile devices sector, the IoT sector will see business opportunities more open to interested players and the entire IoT supply chain is likely to experience a major reshuffle in the next 5-10 years.

The ongoing new tech development of AI, smart city and FinTech will pose new challenges to the collaboration between the government and private sectors, Tung said. He stressed that how the government will open up public areas, plan the use of public resources, amend related regulations and offer incentives to help boost the competitiveness of Taiwan's supply chains will significantly affect the future development of the country's ICT industry.

Tung commented that the annual IT Month has been the most important domestic ICT show with over 1.5 million visitors in 2016, and has also become the best information education event for all nationals, with visitors this year able to learn the latest achievements of AI, FinTech, IoT and VR (virtual reality) technologies and applications.

Customs statistics show that Taiwan's overall ICT exports, excluding shipments delivered from overseas plants operated by Taiwan enterprises, amounted to US$123 billion in 2016, accounting for 44% of the country's total annual exports of US$280 billion. This has highlighted the crucial status of Taiwan's ICT industry in stimulating the nation's economic growth, offering job opportunities for people, and creating foreign exchange incomes and tax revenues for the government.

TCA chairman Tung Tzu-hsien.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017