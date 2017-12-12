China lighting firm selects Veeco MOCVD tools

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Veeco Instruments has announced that it has received an order for multiple TurboDisc EPIK 868 gallium nitride (GaN) metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) systems from China-based Focus Lightings Tech.

Veeco said the MOCVD tools will be shipped to Focus Lightings' Suzhou, China manufacturing facility for the production of high-volume LEDs for general lighting and display applications.

"Veeco's new EPIK 868 MOCVD system continues their longstanding reputation of offering significant performance, advantages and exceptional process efficiency compared to the competition," said Pan Huarong, chairman of Focus Lightings. "Adding these systems to our manufacturing facility and utilizing Veeco's unique process know-how will provide us with a major competitive advantage."

Since its introduction in September of this year, Veeco said it has shipped several large orders of the EPIK 868 platform to Chinese customers. The EPIK 868 MOCVD system offers customers a four-reactor platform with Veeco's TurboDisc technology and a 35% footprint reduction compared to the competition, the company claimed, adding the wafer carrier capacity can be increased for even greater throughput per batch.

"We are pleased Focus Lightings chose our latest MOCVD platform for their production ramp plans, adding to their existing install base of Veeco systems," said Peo Hansson, senior vice president and general manager, Veeco MOCVD Operations. "The EPIK 868 was designed for the China market enabling greater productivity and even lower cost of ownership on a reliable and leading-edge MOCVD platform. We have received terrific feedback from customers regarding the new platform and we look forward to supporting Focus Lightings' growth plans."