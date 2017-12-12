Taipei, Wednesday, December 13, 2017 02:31 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
17°C
China lighting firm selects Veeco MOCVD tools
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Veeco Instruments has announced that it has received an order for multiple TurboDisc EPIK 868 gallium nitride (GaN) metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) systems from China-based Focus Lightings Tech.

Veeco said the MOCVD tools will be shipped to Focus Lightings' Suzhou, China manufacturing facility for the production of high-volume LEDs for general lighting and display applications.

"Veeco's new EPIK 868 MOCVD system continues their longstanding reputation of offering significant performance, advantages and exceptional process efficiency compared to the competition," said Pan Huarong, chairman of Focus Lightings. "Adding these systems to our manufacturing facility and utilizing Veeco's unique process know-how will provide us with a major competitive advantage."

Since its introduction in September of this year, Veeco said it has shipped several large orders of the EPIK 868 platform to Chinese customers. The EPIK 868 MOCVD system offers customers a four-reactor platform with Veeco's TurboDisc technology and a 35% footprint reduction compared to the competition, the company claimed, adding the wafer carrier capacity can be increased for even greater throughput per batch.

"We are pleased Focus Lightings chose our latest MOCVD platform for their production ramp plans, adding to their existing install base of Veeco systems," said Peo Hansson, senior vice president and general manager, Veeco MOCVD Operations. "The EPIK 868 was designed for the China market enabling greater productivity and even lower cost of ownership on a reliable and leading-edge MOCVD platform. We have received terrific feedback from customers regarding the new platform and we look forward to supporting Focus Lightings' growth plans."

Realtime news

  • SJ Semi signs purchase agreement with Advantest

    Before Going to Press | 4h 59min ago

  • China LED suppliers begin to slash prices

    Before Going to Press | 5h ago

  • Parade November performance meets market expectations

    Before Going to Press | 5h 1min ago

  • FocalTech to ship 60 million TDDI chips in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 5h 2min ago

  • GET to raise NT$600 million via private placement

    Before Going to Press | 5h 2min ago

  • Taiwan market: Aruba bullish in local market

    Before Going to Press | 5h 3min ago

  • Tsinghua Unigroup to join Lite-On subsidiary in Suzhou

    Before Going to Press | 5h 3min ago

  • Win Semi to buy HBT production equipment from Avago

    Before Going to Press | 5h 6min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link