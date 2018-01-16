Focus Lightings reportedly shifts MOCVD orders from Veeco to AMEC

Chang Yu-hsin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based LED epitaial wafer and chip maker Focus Lightings Tech has signed a deal for Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMEC) to supply Prism A7 MOCVD sets worth CNY628 million (US$96.6 million), according to media reports from China.

Focus in December 2017 signed a pact with Veeco Instruments (Shanghai), a subsidiary of US-based Veeco Instruments, for procuring EPIK 868 C4 MOCVD sets worth US$69.72 million, but later cancelled the deal, the reports said.

The supplier change comes after Fujian High People's Court in early December 2017 granted AMEC an injunction preventing Veeco Instruments (Shanghai) from importing and selling MOCVD sets, including TurboDisk EPIK 700, EPIK 700 C2 and EPIK 700 C4 as well as wafer carriers used in these models.

AMEC in July 2017 filed a complaint with the court accusing Veeco Instruments (Shanghai) of infringing its patent regarding substrate carriers used in TurboDisk EPIK 700.

Veeco and Germany-based Aixtron SE had dominated the China MOCVD market and local suppliers had a combined market share of 11% in 2016. However, Veeco and Aixtron have been facing increasing competition from local makers, especially for MOCVD for producing blue-, green- and white-light LED chips.

AMEC has so far shipped more than 100 MOCVD sets. Based on MOCVD set procurement by the three largest China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers in 2018, AMEC and Veeco will each occupy nearly 50%, the reports said.