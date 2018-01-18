Veeco confirms Focus Lighting orders

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Veeco Instruments has maintained that China-based Focus Lighting Tech remains committed to the order it has placed with the US-based MOCVD tool supplier.

Veeco was responding to a recent report that had cited China-based media as claiming that Focus Lighting was looking to cancel its order for the US vendor's EPIK 868 MOCVD systems.

"Focus Lightings has confirmed with us... that they are not cancelling their multiple Veeco EPIK 868 MOCVD systems order," Veeco wrote in an email to Digitimes.

The Chinese media reports claimed that Focus wanted to change its supplier after a Chinese Court in early December 2017 granted AMEC an injunction preventing Veeco from selling some of its MOCVD systems in China.

Veeco announced on December 6, 2017 that it had received an order for multiple TurboDisc EPIK 868 gallium nitride (GaN) MOCVD systems from Focus Lightings.

The MOCVD systems will be shipped to Focus Lightings' Suzhou, China manufacturing facility for the production of high-volume LEDs for general lighting and display applications, according to the Veeco announcement.