Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:33 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
16°C
Digitimes Research: Japan slow in embracing voice-controled smart speakers
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 4 December 2017]

Voice-controled smart speakers has seen slower-than-expected demand in the Japan market, Digitimes Research has observed.

Google Home and Line Clova Wave were launched in the Japan market in October 2017, followed by Amazon Echo in the following month, Digitimes Research indicated. The Japan market has lagged behind other main markets in launch of smart speakers because development of Japanese-language-based speech recognition and synthesis took much time and quite a large portion of Japanese consumers are reluctant to use speech-based control functions in front of other people.

Japan-based Sony, Panasonic and Onkyo unveiled in-house-developed smart speakers at IFA 2017 taking place in Berlin, Germany, during September 1-6, with these models based on either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for speech recognition. Toppan Printing has adopted in-house-developed speech recognition technology for AISonar, a smart speaker for commercial use to guide customers at banks.

Realtime news

  • Epistar to begin small volume production of VCSEL wafers, mini LED chips in 2Q18

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Catcher looks to strong performance in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Lextar reports decreased sales for November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

  • Diode maker Eris sees revenues up over 20% on-year in November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • HannStar Display to sell majority of Nanjing subsidiary to HK-listed company

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • TPK November revenues hit 2-year high

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • APT launches innovative applications using Intel EMC 5G solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Smartphone solutions providers to see gross margins rebound in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link