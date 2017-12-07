Taipei, Friday, December 8, 2017 20:10 (GMT+8)
JOLED begins commercial shipments of printing OLED panels
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 December 2017]

Japan-based JOLED has commercialized what it calls the world's first OLED panel produced using the RGB printing method, with shipments having already begun on December 5.

JOLED said the product is a 21.6-inch 4K high-resolution OLED panel produced using the printing method. Since its foundation in 2015, JOLED has been developing OLED panels using the printing method and working to establish mass production technology. It said it started shipping samples of the developed product in April 2017. The product has already been selected for use in medical monitors, and JOLED will gradually ship the product for use in a variety of applications, according to the company.

JOLED president Nobuhiro Higashiiriki said in a company press release: "We are extremely happy to finally be able to ship our company's RGB printing OLED panels in our third year of operation. From here, we plan to accelerate product development and supply OLED panels that match customer needs. We also hope to inspire further innovation in the world's OLED panel market through our company's technologies and products."

OLED panels are self-illuminating devices that combine advantages such as an ultra-thin profile, light weight, and low power consumption. Due to these characteristics, OLED panels are expected to be used for next-generation displays that will create new applications in a wide range of fields, such as medical and gaming displays, as well as automobile applications, in the medium-sized display market.

JOLED developed its proprietary RGB printing method as a method of manufacturing OLED panels. It said it also commercialized equipment and process technologies that can be put to use for applying materials uniformly to a large substrate.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
