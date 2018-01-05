JOLED to start providing OLED panel samples to Asustek

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

JOLED has disclosed it has started offering its 21.6-inch 4K high-resolution OLED panel samples produced using the printing method to Asustek Computer.

The Japan-based supplier said its OLED panel will be used for Asustek's ProArt PQ22UC professional monitor that the Taiwan-based vendor plans to unveil at CES 2018.

Asustek was cited as saying that the top-of-the-line OLED technology with pure RGB stripes ensures color purity, and allows PQ22UC to deliver high color saturation with 99% DCI-P3 coverage for greater color accuracy.

It said ProArt PQ22UC also features true 10-bit color depth, achieving a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 for darker blacks and brighter whites. With a response time of up to 0.1ms, ProArt PQ22UC is the fastest monitor in the market and delivers outstanding, blur-free performance when displaying videos and other animated content with fast action, Asustek claims.



JOLED said that in April 2017, it started shipping samples of the 21.6-inch 4K panel - its first product - and began commercial shipments on December 5.