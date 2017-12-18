North American semiconductor equipment industry billings up in November, says SEMI

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 December 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.05 billion in billings worldwide in November 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI.

The three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in November 2017 was US$2.05 billion. The billings figure is 1.6% higher than the final October 2017 level of US$2.02 billion, and is 27.2% higher than the November 2016 billings level of US$1.61 billion, SEMI said.

"November billings for North American equipment manufacturers increased modestly for the first time in four months," said Dan Tracy, senior director, Industry Research and Statistics at SEMI. "Year-to-date equipment spending is well on track to set a historical high, and we expect that positive momentum to continue into next year as new fabs in China begin to equip."