North American semi equipment industry billings fall to 4-month low in August

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 22 September 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted a 3.9% sequential decrease in billings worldwide in August reaching a four-month low of US$2.18 billion, according to SEMI.

The billings figure for August 2017 represented a 27.7% increase compared to US$1.71 billion a year ago, said SEMI.

"Equipment billings in August declined relative to July, signaling a pause in this year's extraordinary growth," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "Nonetheless monthly billings remain well above last year's monthly levels."

SEMI disclosed previously that the worldwide billings for semiconductor manufacturing equipment reached US$14.1 billion in the second quarter of 2017 which exceeded the record level set in the first quarter.

SEMI forecast fab equipment spending worldwide will increase 37% to reach a record high of about US$55 billion in 2017. The spending will increase another 5% in 2018 to another record high of about US$58 billion, SEMI said.