North American semi equipment industry posts strong December billings
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Friday 26 January 2018

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.39 billion in billings worldwide in December 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI. The billings figure is 16.3% higher than the revised November 2017 level of US$2.05 billion and 27.7% above the December 2016 billings level of US$1.87 billion.

"December 2017 monthly billings for North American equipment manufacturers ended the year at the highest levels in this record-breaking year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "For 2017, total billings for North American equipment companies soared over 40% compared to 2016."

Worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached US$14.3 billion for the third quarter of 2017, SEMI disclosed previously. The figure set an all-time record for quarterly billings exceeding the record level set in the prior second quarter.

