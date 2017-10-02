Plant construction geared up at major China memory bases

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

China's three major memory production bases, Wuhan, Fujiang and Hefei, are seeing construction of DRAM and NAND flash manufacturing plants moving into high gear, with the No. 1 plant of Wuhan's Yangtze Memory Tech (YMTC) already topping out in late September, according to industry sources.

The sources said Fijian's Jinhua Integrated Circuit was carrying out memory plant construction at the fastest pace among three makers covered by China's special memory development project, slated to finish the construction of its key plant structure in October this year. But it was outpaced by Wuhan-based YMTC, which already topped out its No. 1 memory production plant, plus its energy facility, under the first phase of the project on September 28, ahead of schedule.

In the first phase, YMTC will invest a total of US$24 billion in building three large-sized 3D NAND flash manufacturing plants on a total land area of 1,969 acres, with construction kicking off in late 2016.

The firm's No. 1 plant is set for official run in 2018, with a monthly production capacity of 300,000 wafers and annual production valued estimated at over US$10 billion. The company is engaged in massive recruitment of talent needed to support the operation of the new plant.

In addition, YMTC is also stepping up the development of new memory products. It has completed the development of 32-layer 3D NAND flash memory, and is developing more-advanced 64-layer memory, which is scheduled for mass production in 2019. The company aims to become a globally leading supplier of storage chips by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, the Hefei-based Rui-Li IC is actively placing orders with suppliers for a variety of DRAM manufacturing equipment, and is expected to take delivery of the first batch of advanced lithography machines by the end of 2017. As the most aggressive DRAM startup in China, the company has zeroed in on the 19nm process node for the production of DRAM, and will then advance to 17nm, aiming to become the most advanced DRAM supplier in China.

Yangtze Memory Tech (YMTC) holds a topping-out ceremony for a new plant.

Photo: YMTC