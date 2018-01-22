Equipment supplier Nova to see revenues hit new high in 2018

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Semiconductor and LCD equipment supplier Nova Technology is expected to see its revenues hit a new high in 2018 as it will continue to deepen its cooperation with LCD panel makers and wafer foundry houses in China, according to industry sources.

Backlog of orders from its clients in China has reached over NT$4 billion (US$136.24 million) so far in 2018, assuring the company's sales momentum to continue in the year, said the sources. Nova saw its revenues rise 26.06% on year to a historical high of NT$3.343 billion in 2017.

While continuing to deliver semiconductor equipment to the 12-inch fab of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) in Beijing, Nova is also expected to land similar orders from SMIC's fab in Shanghai, added the sources.

Nova has also entered the supply chain of Fujain Jinhua Integrated Circuit (JHICC) as the company has been cooperating with JHICC's parent company United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC).

The company is also set to ship more LCD panel production equipment and chemical materials to China in 2018 thanks to capacity ramps by its major clients, including China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), Everdisplay Optronics and CEC-Panda LCD Technology.

Nova posted net profits of NT$299 million or NT$10.10 per share in the first three quarters of 2017.