Taiwan market: Garmin to launch vivomove HR
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 November 2017]

Garmin has unveiled vivomove HR, a stylish hybrid smart atch, for launch in the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$6,990 (US$231) for a sports edition and NT$9,990 for a premium model, according to sources at Garmin Taiwan.

vivomove HR, which comes with a 9.6 by 19.2mm OLED display, features heart rate monitoring, all-day stress tracking and relaxation timer to help users manage feeling of stress, fitness monitoring, display of steps, calories consumption, distance and heart rates.

The watch has dimensions of 43 x 43 x 11.6mm and band is 20mm wide, with a combined weight of 40.8g for the sports edition and that of 56.5g for the premium edition.

To beef up its marketing efforts, Garmin is setting up a chain of service stores for consumer to experience Garmin products and providing after-sale services in the Asia region, with 38 ones to be in China, eight in Taiwan, six in Malaysia, five in the Philippines, two in Indonesia and each one in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, said the sources, adding that those stores will be completed at the end of 2017.

Garmin stylish hybrid smartwatch vivomove HR (sports edition)

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017

