Taiwan market: Garmin launches smart bands

Garmin has partnered with pharmaceuticals distributor Chunghwa Yuming Healthcare for launching vivo series smart wrist bands, mainly vivosmart 3, vivofit jr and vivosmart HR, in the Taiwan market.
The vivosmart 3 is for the elderly to measure heart rates, maximum oxygen intake and physiological age and to track quality of sleeping. It is for sale at a recommended retail price of NT$4,990 (US$165).
The vivofit jr, priced at NT$2,990, is for children to track pacing and sleeping, while vivosmart HR, priced at NT$5,990, measures heart rates and supports mobile payment.
Chunghwa Yuming is a subsidiary of local pharmaceutical maker China Chemical & Pharmaceutical.