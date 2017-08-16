Taiwan market: Garmin launches smart bands

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Garmin has partnered with pharmaceuticals distributor Chunghwa Yuming Healthcare for launching vivo series smart wrist bands, mainly vivosmart 3, vivofit jr and vivosmart HR, in the Taiwan market.

The vivosmart 3 is for the elderly to measure heart rates, maximum oxygen intake and physiological age and to track quality of sleeping. It is for sale at a recommended retail price of NT$4,990 (US$165).

The vivofit jr, priced at NT$2,990, is for children to track pacing and sleeping, while vivosmart HR, priced at NT$5,990, measures heart rates and supports mobile payment.

Chunghwa Yuming is a subsidiary of local pharmaceutical maker China Chemical & Pharmaceutical.