Taiwan market: Garmin launches Vivoactive 3

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

Garmin has unveiled Vivoactive 3, its first GPS smartwatch equipped with Garmin Pay contactless e-payment functions, for immediate launch in the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$8,900 (US$296), according to the company's senior marketing manager for Asia Scoppen Lin.

Vivoactive 3 features more than 15 pre-installed indoor sports apps such as yoga, running and swimming, monitoring of fitness level with VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake), wrist-based heart rate monitoring, display size of 30.4mm in diameter and resolution of 240x240 pixels, dimensions of 43.3 x 43.3 x 11.mm and a weight of 43g.

Garmin Pay of Vivoactive 3 supports only iPASS for the time being and the support will be extended to various credit cards.

Garmin GPS smartwatch Vivoactive 3.

Photo: Company