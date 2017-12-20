Taipei, Thursday, December 21, 2017 07:37 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
15°C
Taiwan market: Garmin launches Vivoactive 3
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

Garmin has unveiled Vivoactive 3, its first GPS smartwatch equipped with Garmin Pay contactless e-payment functions, for immediate launch in the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$8,900 (US$296), according to the company's senior marketing manager for Asia Scoppen Lin.

Vivoactive 3 features more than 15 pre-installed indoor sports apps such as yoga, running and swimming, monitoring of fitness level with VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake), wrist-based heart rate monitoring, display size of 30.4mm in diameter and resolution of 240x240 pixels, dimensions of 43.3 x 43.3 x 11.mm and a weight of 43g.

Garmin Pay of Vivoactive 3 supports only iPASS for the time being and the support will be extended to various credit cards.

Garmin GPS smart watch vivoactive 3

Garmin GPS smartwatch Vivoactive 3.
Photo: Company

Realtime news

  • Jun Hong Optronics sees growing demand for ITO film for OLED touch

    Before Going to Press | 10h 30min ago

  • Chipbond, ChipMOS to benefit from growing demand for COF packaging

    Before Going to Press | 10h 32min ago

  • ITRI unveils innovation park

    Before Going to Press | 10h 35min ago

  • SerComm unveils NB-IoT solutions

    Before Going to Press | 11h 15min ago

  • Chimei Materials to add investment in China subsidiary

    Before Going to Press | 11h 16min ago

  • SPIL sets 2018 capex at NT$19.2 billion

    Before Going to Press | 11h 17min ago

  • UDE to issue new shares, convertible bonds

    Before Going to Press | 11h 18min ago

  • Taiwan November export order value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 12h 34min ago

  • Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of US$6.1 billion in January-November

    Before Going to Press | Dec 20, 18:59

  • JDI seeking investment from China panel makers, says report

    Before Going to Press | Dec 20, 18:58

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link