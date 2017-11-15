Taipei, Thursday, November 16, 2017 01:06 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Garmin to launch D2 Charlie aviator watch
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Garmin has unveiled D2 Charlie, a watch specifically designed for aviators, for the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$32,990 (US$1,092), according to Garmin Taiwan.

D2 Charlie features full-color dynamic moving map, NEXRAD weather display, GPS navigation, airport information, baro-adjustable altimeter, automatic flight logging, heart rate measurement and fitness tracking. The watch can be connected with smartphones to display METAR airport weather conditions and TAR airport weather forecast.

D2 Charlie has a scratch-resistant sapphire lens cover, titanium bezel, leather or silicone band (for choice), a 1.2-inch screen of 240x240 resolution, dimension of 51 x 51 x 17.5mm and a weight of 147g.

