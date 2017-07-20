Taipei, Thursday, July 20, 2017 20:35 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Garmin launches sports camcorder VIRB 360
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Garmin has introduced VIRB 360, a sports camcorder enabling 360-degree video recording, for launch in the Taiwan market at a recommended retail price of NT$25,900 (US$852), according to Garmin Taiwan.

Main specifications of VIRB 360 are maximum resolution of 5.7K/30fps for video and 15 megapixels for photo, four built-in microphones to capture 360-degree audio, 4K spherical stabilization to ensure smooth video recording regardless of camera movement, built-in sensors to provide G-Metrix data overlays in 360-degree AR (augmented reality), free VIRB App and VIRB Edit desktop software for users to edit, stabilize and share video and add data overlays to video, underwater operation at 10m depth, dimensions of 39.0 (H) by 59.3 (W) by 69.8 (D) mm, weight (including battery) of 160g, Garmin Taiwan said.

Garmin VIRB 360

Garmin VIRB 360
Photo: Company

