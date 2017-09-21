China banks install face ID-enabled ATMs

Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) and China Merchants Bank (CMB) have applied face ID technology to ATMs for user authentication, according to media reports.

ABC has installed face ID-enabled ATMs in Quiyang City, southwestern China, on a trial basis to scan users' faces instead of using bank cards. To reduce risks, face ID-based money withdrawal is limited to a daily cumulative amount of CNY3,000 (US$458). ABC plans to install such ATMs throughout Quizhou Province, of which Quiyang is the capital city, by the end of 2017.

CMB has installed nearly 1,000 face ID-enabled ATMs in 106 cities around China, and they are equipped with infrared sensors to recognize users' faces of different expressions. The authentication process also requires users to input their smartphone numbers and PINs following face scans.

China-based online shopping operator JD.com is also doing R&D on other types of biometric recognition including palm prints, voiceprints and iris to authenticate payments.