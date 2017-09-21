Taipei, Thursday, September 21, 2017 16:52 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
33°C
China banks install face ID-enabled ATMs
Jean Chu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 September 2017]

Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) and China Merchants Bank (CMB) have applied face ID technology to ATMs for user authentication, according to media reports.

ABC has installed face ID-enabled ATMs in Quiyang City, southwestern China, on a trial basis to scan users' faces instead of using bank cards. To reduce risks, face ID-based money withdrawal is limited to a daily cumulative amount of CNY3,000 (US$458). ABC plans to install such ATMs throughout Quizhou Province, of which Quiyang is the capital city, by the end of 2017.

CMB has installed nearly 1,000 face ID-enabled ATMs in 106 cities around China, and they are equipped with infrared sensors to recognize users' faces of different expressions. The authentication process also requires users to input their smartphone numbers and PINs following face scans.

China-based online shopping operator JD.com is also doing R&D on other types of biometric recognition including palm prints, voiceprints and iris to authenticate payments.

Categories: IT + CE Software

Tags: China

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link