Asia Tech Image 2Q17 gross margin hits record

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Contact image sensor module maker Asia Tech Image released its financial report for the second quarter of 2017 at a July 27 investors conference, with gross margin of 16.35% marking an historic high, according to the company.

Asia Tech Image supplies contact image sensor modules for four of the top-five global MFP (multi-functional peripheral) vendors and expects to ship 27 million units in 2017.

In addition, Asia Tech Image has developed sensor modules used in medical devices and cleaning robots and will begin shipments in September 2017, with expected monthly shipments of 4,000 units at ASPs of about US$25 and 40,000-50,000 units at ASP of US$7.

Asia Tech Image will expand production capacity at its factory in Myanmar by setting up a third production line by the end of 2017.

Asia Tech Image: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$m) Item 2Q17 Q/Q Y/Y 2H17 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 1,023.8 39.32% 17.10% 1,758.7 31.02% Gross margin 16.35% up 2.21pp up 1.73pp 15.43% up 3.60pp Net operating profit 123.5 66.46% 37.47% 197.7 100.22% Net profit 96.3 103.40% 29.28% 143.6 88.22% Net EPS (NT$) 1.33 2.08

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017