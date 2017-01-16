Taipei, Monday, January 16, 2017 13:04 (GMT+8)
CIS module maker Asia Tech Image reports increased earnings for 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 16 January 2017]

CIS module maker Asia Tech Image has reported net profits of NT$273 million (US$8.639 million) for 2016, increasing 10% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$4.41 for the year.

Revenues for December 2016 reached NT$262 million, up 4% on month but down 1.57% on year. For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$3.178 billion, decreasing 11.5% from a year earlier.

To meet increasing demand from clients in Japan, the company plans to ramp up the production capacity of its plant in Myanmar to 900,000 units a month by the end of 2017 from 600,000 units recently, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).

The company's stock price rose NT$0.45 to finish at NT$34.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 13 session.

