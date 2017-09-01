Micron sells Lexar to Longsys

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Micron Technology has agreed to sell its retail brand, Lexar, to Shenzhen Longsys Electronics, according to the China-based storage device maker. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Earlier in 2017, Micron said it is exploring opportunities to sell all or part of its Lexar retail removable media storage business. The Lexar portfolio includes memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage drives for retail and OEM customers.

Micron indicated the decision to discontinue its retail brand business was made as "part of the company's ongoing efforts to focus on its increasing opportunities in higher value markets and channels." Lexar was spun off from Cirrus Logic in 1996, and was acquired by Micron in 2006.

Longsys manufactures flash-based storage devices including SSDs on an OEM or ODM basis. Longsys added it will keep the Lexar brand after the transaction completes.

"We are very honored to acquire the Lexar brand," said Huabo Cai, CEO of Longsys. "Existing customers can rest assured that the innovative solutions and excellent support that they have experienced from Lexar will continue. The mission to make Lexar the go-to brand for high-performance removable storage continues, and we will expand upon it to offer even more compelling solutions as the age of wireless and big-data impact the consumer storage markets."

Acquiring Lexar from Micron will enable Longsys to start its own brand, which, however, could have an adverse impact on the China-based OEM/ODM's existing customers in the consumer flash storage market, industry sources have noted.

Longsys also sells its Foresee-branded embedded storage devices. Longsys was founded as a DMS company focusing on NAND flash storage devices in 1999.

Longsys has acquired the Lexar trademark and branding rights from Micron.

Photo: Digitimes file photo