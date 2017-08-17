Micron advances semiconductor R&D capabilities with new Boise facility

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Micron Technology has announced the opening of a new facility which will play a critical role in the company's research into breakthrough new memory and storage technologies of the future. When fully equipped, the new building will nearly double Micron's cleanroom space dedicated to R&D in Boise, and will support a significant expansion of the company's overall R&D capabilities.

This expanded facility in Boise is the focal point for developing new semiconductor manufacturing processes and designs for Micron's future memory and storage technologies, the company said. Once developed in the Boise R&D center, these processes are then transitioned into production-scale manufacturing in Micron's network of 12 large-scale manufacturing plants (fabs) around the world.

Micron's leading-edge DRAM technology (1Ynm) has now transitioned from Boise R&D and into Micron's production fab in Hiroshima, Japan, said company executive VP of technology development Scott DeBoer. Over the past year, the R&D team has also successfully completed the development process in Boise for 64-layer 3D NAND, and moved the technology from initial development in Boise all the way through to volume production in Micron's Singapore fabs.

Construction of the new cleanroom facility began in October 2015. The foundation of the building required 24,000 cubic yards of concrete, the equivalent of a concrete truck delivery every hour for 100 days straight. Ten million pounds of steel were used to house this advanced research center, and the structure contains 240 miles of wire in the building alone, enough to reach the International Space Station, Micron claimed.

The Boise R&D fab lies at the heart of Micron's global network of innovation, and its expansion will help accelerate the development of future generations of DRAM, NAND and emerging memory technologies, the company noted. In its role as Micron's global technology development center, Boise R&D is leading the development of the next-generation of technologies such as future DRAM, 3D XPoint and 3D NAND.

"Creating the world's most advanced semiconductors is a highly complex process," said Micron president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. "The work done by our industry-leading team of scientists and engineers here in Idaho will help shape tomorrow's technologies, products and solutions including future generations of phones, vehicles, and data centers, and advance rapidly emerging trends such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Today's accomplishment of our R&D cleanroom space marks a significant acceleration of our innovation capabilities in Boise."