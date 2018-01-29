Gaming to surpass notebook in production value in 2020, says TH Tung

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) chairman TH Tung has pointed out that the production value of the gaming industry will have a good chance of reaching US$143.5 billion by 2020, an amount far higher than that generated by the notebook industry.

It will mark the arrival of an era where software will surpass hardware in production value, Tung said, sepaking at the Taipei Game Show 2018.

In addition to virtual reality (VR) games being showcased at the annual event, Tung, who is also chairman of Pegatron, said he also saw a rising number of e-sport events. With these activities' popularity expected to continue picking up, demand for notebooks is also expected to receive a boost. The notebook industry has already seen shipments decline at a slower pace in the past two years thanks to gaming applications' contribution.

Taiwan's supply chain has given priority to hardware over software, limiting many of its companies' strengths in the software space, Tung said. Taiwan's supply chain only accounts for 5% in production value in the worldwide software industry, added Tung.

Tung hopes Taiwan's supply chain can gradually change their focus, as there is still a lot of room in the software sector for Taiwan firms.

Tung declined to comment on rumors about Apple planning to terminate iPhone X in mid-2018. But he pointed out that the smartphone industry is still enjoying healthy shipment growth and is expected to see strong potential with integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.