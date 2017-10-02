Tongwei ramps up automated solar cell production in China

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

Tongwei Group has started production at a new solar cell plant with annual production capacity of 2.0GWp in Chengdu, western China, which it claims has the highest smart automated equipment among all solar cell plants in the country, according to industry sources.

Compared to conventional factories, the smart automated plant can reduce labor input by 40% and energy consumption by 30%, and hike production efficiency by 25%, the sources said. The 40% labor force reduction refers to the decreased number of employees working at production lines.

The China-based company's new plant can roll out 1.35 million high-efficiency solar cells daily, with annual output equivalent to PV modules which can generate electricity of 3.0 billion kWh annually, the sources noted.

China's PV module sector sees a mich higher ratio of automated production lines than the solar cell sector because the former is simpler in manufacturing process, the sources indicated.