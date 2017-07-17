VIA announces Olami AI platform

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

VIA Technologies announced the start to beta testing for its Olami artificial intelligence (AI) platform on July 17. The platform is developed by VIA's AI team and features many cloud computing APIs, management interfaces, and machine sensing solution.

Developers will have access to APIs and management systems for language understanding and the system can be used in smart devices, smart front desk robots, smart home, smart car electronics, wearables as well as VR and AR applications.

The team is currently focusing on the interaction and understanding of Chinese and natural languages and will provide more services and APIs at a later time.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017