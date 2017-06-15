Taiwan market: Optoma launches Ultra HD home theater projectors

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Optoma has launched two Ultra HD (4K) home theater projectors in the Taiwan market for sale at below NT$90,000 (US$2,980) each.

Both feature a Texas Instruments-developed DLP 4K processor and XPR 4K imaging technology to reach the equivalent of a 8.3-megapixel display.

The increasing popularity of 4K TVs will help drive up demand for 4K projectors, said the company, expecting sales of 4K projectors to grow by double-digit rates in the next three years.

While the global projector market is likely to stay flat in 2017 as compared to a year earlier, a number of markets, including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and others in Eastern Europe and Africa, are expected to grow significantly in the year, said the company.

Optoma plans to launch two 4K high-end projectors in 2018, including a super-short focus laser projector, the company revealed.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017