Innodisk seeing tight NAND flash chip supply through 4Q17

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

There will be a severe shortage of NAND flash memory chips in the third quarter of 2017, and the tight supply will persist through the fourth quarter, according to Taiwan-based Innodisk, which develops and manufactures industrial-class storage products.

The ongoing tight supply of NAND flash chips was caused by chipmakers' transition to 3D NAND memory, said Innodisk. Yield rates for chipmakers of 3D NAND technology required for 1Xnm and sub-1Xnm process manufacturing remain unstable.

Meanwhile, NAND flash demand for SSD boot drives, digital monitoring, in-vehicle systems and other customized market applications has been strong, Innodisk indicated. Demand for the upcoming iPhone devices is also huge.

Innodisk specializes in industrial embedded ﬂash and memory solutions with a strong focus on the automation, aerospace and defense, surveillance, communications and server industries. The company posted a record NT$1.4 billion (US$46.4 million) in the first quarter of 2017, while net profits came to NT$107 million or NT$1.62 per share.

Innodisk reported revenues of NT$543 million in May 2017, down slightly from the record high of NT$546 million in the prior month. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$2.49 billion, rising 38.8% on year.

Market watchers expect Innodisk to enjoy another quarter of record revenues in the second quarter.