China enforces rules on recycling of scrap batteries used in electric vehicles

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine has brought into force a set of technical rules on dismantling of scrap traction batteries used in electric vehicles for recycling, with the rules drawn up by its subordinate Standardization Adminstration, according to industry sources.

According to China-based media reports, the volume of scrap batteries, mainly lithium-ion ones, will fast increase from less than 10,000 tons in 2016 to 120,000-170,000 tons in 2020. The market value for metals recovered from scrap batteries will reach over CNY5.3 billion (US$803 million) in 2018, CNY10 billion in 2020 and CNY25 billion in 2023.

Scrap traction batteries, if not being disposed of properly, will cause serious environmental pollution. In addition, recycling of scrap traction batteries can recover usuable metals such as nickel, cobalt, aluminum, manganese and iron. However, as a number of different chemical technologies are used to produce lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, it is difficult to standardize recycling processes of scrap traction batteries.

Recycling of scrap traction batteries in China currently faces three problems: technical regulations are not complete and a recycling system has not yet been set up; the existing policy is actually to encourage recycling rather demand recycling; there is no a correspondent punitive mechanism for recycling, noted the sources.

A large portion of lithium-ion batteries have little or no economic value for recycling, resulting in low willingness to recycle such batteries, according to China-based battery and car recycling company Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology. In order to hike the willingness, the government can offer financial incentives such as tax cuts or subsidies for the time being and eventually ban production of batteries without economic value for recycling depending on development of battery technology, Guangdong Brunp indicated.

In fact, the China government is drawing up a set of administrative regulations on recycling of scrap traction batteries with punitive measures, which is likely to be announced by the end of 2017, the sources indicated.