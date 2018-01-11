Bits + chips
Transcend revenues drop in December
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Thursday 11 January 2018

Transcend Information has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.339 billion for December 2017, representing a 23% drop on month and 23.26% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$20.965 billion in 2017 revenues, down 5.16% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Transcend totaled NT$22.105 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.27% sequentially on year.

Transcend: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-17

1,339

(23%)

(23.3%)

20,965

(5.2%)

Nov-17

1,739

(0.1%)

(11.7%)

19,626

(3.6%)

Oct-17

1,740

(11.5%)

(12.4%)

17,887

(2.7%)

Sep-17

1,966

14.5%

5.6%

16,147

(1.6%)

Aug-17

1,717

(3.5%)

(4.3%)

14,182

(2.5%)

Jul-17

1,779

3.9%

0.5%

12,465

(2.2%)

Jun-17

1,712

5.6%

(7.5%)

10,686

(2.7%)

May-17

1,621

(2.5%)

(6.3%)

8,974

(1.7%)

Apr-17

1,663

(18.1%)

(5%)

7,353

(0.6%)

Mar-17

2,030

19.9%

5.4%

5,690

0.7%

Feb-17

1,693

(14%)

6.1%

3,660

(1.7%)

Jan-17

1,967

12.8%

(7.6%)

1,967

(7.6%)

Dec-16

1,745

(11.4%)

(18.8%)

22,105

(11.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

