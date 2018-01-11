Transcend revenues drop in December

Transcend Information has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.339 billion for December 2017, representing a 23% drop on month and 23.26% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$20.965 billion in 2017 revenues, down 5.16% compared with last year.
For the year of 2016, Transcend totaled NT$22.105 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.27% sequentially on year.
Transcend: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-17
|
1,339
|
(23%)
|
(23.3%)
|
20,965
|
(5.2%)
Nov-17
|
1,739
|
(0.1%)
|
(11.7%)
|
19,626
|
(3.6%)
Oct-17
|
1,740
|
(11.5%)
|
(12.4%)
|
17,887
|
(2.7%)
Sep-17
|
1,966
|
14.5%
|
5.6%
|
16,147
|
(1.6%)
Aug-17
|
1,717
|
(3.5%)
|
(4.3%)
|
14,182
|
(2.5%)
Jul-17
|
1,779
|
3.9%
|
0.5%
|
12,465
|
(2.2%)
Jun-17
|
1,712
|
5.6%
|
(7.5%)
|
10,686
|
(2.7%)
May-17
|
1,621
|
(2.5%)
|
(6.3%)
|
8,974
|
(1.7%)
Apr-17
|
1,663
|
(18.1%)
|
(5%)
|
7,353
|
(0.6%)
Mar-17
|
2,030
|
19.9%
|
5.4%
|
5,690
|
0.7%
Feb-17
|
1,693
|
(14%)
|
6.1%
|
3,660
|
(1.7%)
Jan-17
|
1,967
|
12.8%
|
(7.6%)
|
1,967
|
(7.6%)
Dec-16
|
1,745
|
(11.4%)
|
(18.8%)
|
22,105
|
(11.3%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018