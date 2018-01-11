Transcend revenues drop in December

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Transcend Information has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.339 billion for December 2017, representing a 23% drop on month and 23.26% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$20.965 billion in 2017 revenues, down 5.16% compared with last year.

For the year of 2016, Transcend totaled NT$22.105 billion in consolidated revenues, down 11.27% sequentially on year.

Transcend: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - Dec 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-17 1,339 (23%) (23.3%) 20,965 (5.2%) Nov-17 1,739 (0.1%) (11.7%) 19,626 (3.6%) Oct-17 1,740 (11.5%) (12.4%) 17,887 (2.7%) Sep-17 1,966 14.5% 5.6% 16,147 (1.6%) Aug-17 1,717 (3.5%) (4.3%) 14,182 (2.5%) Jul-17 1,779 3.9% 0.5% 12,465 (2.2%) Jun-17 1,712 5.6% (7.5%) 10,686 (2.7%) May-17 1,621 (2.5%) (6.3%) 8,974 (1.7%) Apr-17 1,663 (18.1%) (5%) 7,353 (0.6%) Mar-17 2,030 19.9% 5.4% 5,690 0.7% Feb-17 1,693 (14%) 6.1% 3,660 (1.7%) Jan-17 1,967 12.8% (7.6%) 1,967 (7.6%) Dec-16 1,745 (11.4%) (18.8%) 22,105 (11.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018